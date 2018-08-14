'Its business time' - Black Ferns ready for Sydney Wallaroos showdown

Wayne Rooney’s remarkable injury time effort set up the goal which gave D.C. United a 3-2 victory over 10-man Orlando City in the MLS today.
Rooney set up the winner by chasing down and tackling Orlando's Will Johnson, who was crossing midfield and racing toward an empty net after D.C. brought its goalkeeper up for a corner.
Rooney then turned the other way and sent a long ball to Acosta, who headed it home to put United (5-9-6) in front.
Dom Dwyer tied it in the 71st minute, getting behind the central defense on Oriol Rosell's through ball and chipping it over the goalkeeper to tie it at 2 for Orlando (7-15-2).
Orlando's Cristian Higuita was sent off for a high arm swing making contact with Yamil Asad in the 55th minute.
Acosta's second made it 2-1 in the 64th minute. He finished Asad's cross from close range and collided with the goalkeeper shortly after the shot. The goal was upheld after video review confirmed that Acosta was onside.
Acosta opened the scoring in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a give-and-go to Rooney and a rocket to finish from a narrow angle.
Rosell sent a cross along the end line that D.C. goalkeeper David Ousted inadvertently deflected into his own goal in the 50th minute, making it 1-all for Orlando.
Lionel Messi won his 33rd title with Barcelona to become the most successful player in the Catalan club's history.
Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup as Messi overtook Andres Iniesta, who had 32 titles when he left this summer for the Japanese league.
Ousmane Dembele scored a late winning goal with a blistering strike from outside the area. The 21-year-old France winger stunned
Sevilla's defense with a right-footed shot that hit the underside of the crossbar in the 78th minute.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 89th after Ter Stegen fouled former Barcelona forward Aleix Vidal.
Pablo Sarabia opened for Sevilla in the ninth, when the video assistant referee overruled an offside call in the first use of VAR in Spanish competition.
Gerard Pique equalized three minutes before halftime when he finished off a free kick by Messi that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik - and again off the upright - before falling to the Barcelona defender.
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal debuted for Barcelona as a late substitute.
The Super Cup is played between the previous season's league and Copa del Rey winners. Since Barcelona won both competitions,
Sevilla played the match as the Copa runners-up after losing 5-0 in last season's cup final to Barcelona.
Played in Tangier, Morocco, this was the first Spanish Super Cup held outside Spain and the first time it was played as a single match, instead of a two-leg series.