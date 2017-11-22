 

'It's been the biggest privilege of my life' - Socceroos coach stuns players by standing down before World Cup

Ange Postecoglou has stood down as Socceroos coach after deciding not to continue in the post until the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

The 52-year-old made the announcement at a media conference in Sydney today, flanked by Football Federation Australia CEO David Gallop.

"It's been a tough 24 hours but after a great degree of thought and soul searching I've decided that the journey for me ends as Socceroos coach," Postecoglou said.

"It's been the biggest privilege of my life and probably not the ending I envisaged when I started.

"To the players, I love coaching Australian players. I've challenged them in many different ways and they have never taken a backwards step.

"I'm truly privileged to have coached a national team."

Gallop paid tribute to Postecoglou, who has been at the helm of the national team since 2013, with his greatest accomplishments being an Asian Cup win in 2015, and a fourth consecutive World Cup.

"I'm really disappointed that he won’t be coming to Russia," Postecoglou said.

"Disappointed, and a bit puzzled. But sometimes you reach a point you know you need to do something new.

"As CEO, I’m especially proud that we showed an Australian can coach the Socceroos."

The FFA will now begin the search for a new coach.

