Italy, Denmark first teams through to quarter-finals of Euros

Italy and Denmark are the first teams to advance to the quarter-final stage of the current European Championship, after victories over Austria and Wales in the round of 16 this morning.

After 19 hours of flawless defending, Italy broke its own world record for not conceding a goal in international football.

The streak ended a mere 25 minutes later.

Austria pushed the Italians to extra time this morning in the round of 16 and finally found the net, despite Italy’s 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium.

Austria forward Sasa Kalajdzic scored the goal with a header in the 114th minute, not long after substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina had put Italy in the lead.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said.

“We were good not to give anything up, not even an inch, and we eventually found the two goals in extra time ... but these games can help us improve for the next ones.”

Italy celebrate scoring in extra time against Austria in the round of 16. Source: Associated Press

The previous record for scoreless minutes also belonged to Italy, set between 1972 and 1974 when Dino Zoff was the goalkeeper. That record lasted 1,143 minutes, and every second was played by Zoff.

Donnarumma played for 987 minutes of the current record, while Salvatore Sirigu played for 91 minutes, Alessio Cragno for 63 and Alex Meret for 27.

Italy nearly came up a few minutes short this morning. Austria forward Marko Arnautović headed the ball into the net in the 65th minute but the goal was disallowed after a video review showed he was offside.

Italy also set a team record of 31 straight matches unbeaten as well as a record 12 straight victories.

They will next play either defending champion Portugal or Belgium in the quarterfinals in Munich on Saturday.

Still riding a wave of emotion, Denmark crushed Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam, getting two goals from Kasper Dolberg exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team's opening match.

Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and spent several days in the hospital before returning home last week.

Both Eriksen and Dolberg played for Ajax, the team that plays its home matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Much of the crowd of 16,000 was cheering on the Danes.

“It feels like a home game,” Dolberg said.

“This stadium, which is very special to me, it’s fantastic.”

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates scoring his second goal against Wales. Source: Associated Press

Dolberg, who was given his first start of the tournament by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, scored a goal in each half. Joakim Maehle scored the third in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite added the fourth in injury time.

It was the second match in a row that Denmark scored four times, after beating Russia 4-1 to qualify for the round of 16 after losing its first two matches.

Denmark is the first nation to score four or more goals in consecutive matches in the history of the European Championship.