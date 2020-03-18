ISPS Handa Premiership called off, with Auckland City FC crowned champions

Auckland City FC have taken out the ISPS Handa Premiership today after a decision was made to end the season early.
Auckland City FC (NZL) vs Lupe O Le Soaga (SAM) , Mahina Stadium, Tahiti, French Polynesia Source: Photosport
New Zealand Football made the announcement today as sporting events around the world and at home continue to fall to the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Auckland held a convincing lead of 37 points at the time the decision was made, with Team Wellington placing second.
As a result, the two teams will be granted a place in the OFC Champions League for next season.