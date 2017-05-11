Isco Alarcon seals Real Madrid Champions League finals' spot with crucial goal

Defending champion Real Madrid withstood an early onslaught by Atletico Madrid to reach a third Champions League final in four years despite a 2-1 loss to their city rival this morning.

Atletico who trailed 3-0 after the first leg, scored twice in the first 16 minutes at the Vicente Calderon Stadium to move within a goal of sending the semi-final second-leg into extra time.

But Francisco "Isco" Alarcon netted a crucial away goal for Real Madrid before halftime to secure a 4-2 victory on aggregate and a spot in the final against Juventus on June 3 in Cardiff.

Madrid will try to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the competition's new format was created in 1992.

Madrid will be the first team to have a chance to defend their title since Manchester United made it to consecutive finals in 2008-09.

Atletico ends their Champions League campaign without a shot at the title and with their fourth straight elimination to their powerful Spanish rival.