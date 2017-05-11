Isco Alarcon seals Real Madrid Champions League finals' spot with crucial goal

Breaking News
Defending champion Real Madrid withstood an early onslaught by Atletico Madrid to reach a third Champions League final in four years despite a 2-1 loss to their city rival this morning.
Atletico who trailed 3-0 after the first leg, scored twice in the first 16 minutes at the Vicente Calderon Stadium to move within a goal of sending the semi-final second-leg into extra time.
But Francisco "Isco" Alarcon netted a crucial away goal for Real Madrid before halftime to secure a 4-2 victory on aggregate and a spot in the final against Juventus on June 3 in Cardiff.
Madrid will try to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the competition's new format was created in 1992.
Madrid will be the first team to have a chance to defend their title since Manchester United made it to consecutive finals in 2008-09.
Atletico ends their Champions League campaign without a shot at the title and with their fourth straight elimination to their powerful Spanish rival.
Madrid defeated Atletico in the final last year and in 2014, and also eliminated the crosstown opponent in the quarterfinals in 2015.
