Investigators probe Diego Maradona's death, searching personal doctor's office

Source:  Associated Press

Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona's personal doctor today as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Source: 1 NEWS

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires' Belgrano neighborhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona's relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor's office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Thursday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona's medical records.

Maradona was buried on Friday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to file past his coffin.

The Argentine star died today, just weeks after brain surgery. He was 60. Source: BBC

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires, where he had been recovering from a brain operation on November 3. 

He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.

