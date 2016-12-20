 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Interim Phoenix managers focused on next match despite battle for permanent job

share

Source:

AAP

Wellington Phoenix interim boss Chris Greenacre insists there's nothing but Newcastle on his mind as he enters his third game in charge.

At 35 years of age, the All Whites striker is feeling stronger than ever before after staying injury free for two years.
Source: 1 NEWS

Greenacre, alongside co-coach Des Buckingham, has obtained four points from six in his two A-League games against Central Coast and Western Sydney.

Replacing ex-boss Ernie Merrick a fortnight ago, the British duo are both being considered for the permanent top job, as a pair and individually.

Others in line for the role, which is now unlikely to be filled before Christmas, include Auckland City boss Ramon Tribulietx, Mark Rudan and Luciano Trani.

Recent reports from New Zealand have also linked at least three unnamed European coaches to the Nix job.

Merrick 'received a text' from Batch but soon realised he probably shouldn't have told the nation's media what it said.

Greenacre, whose side will travel to Newcastle on Christmas Day for their Boxing Day clash with the Jets, said he had no interest in speculation about the job.

He and Buckingham were simply keen to get their side in shape for a tough match against the fifth-placed Novocastrians.

"The media circus surrounding it, I'm fully aware of it but it's just not me and I've got a job to do alongside Des," Greenacre said.

"It's the Jets on the horizon, and that's the nature of it."

However, the coaches' decision to both change team formation and re-sign striker Shane Smeltz suggests they've been given a chance to stamp their own mark.

Greenacre said it was always in the club's plans, including during the reign of Merrick, to hold funds over for January acquisitions.

Smeltz will be eligible to play for his new side, where he previously scored 21 goals in 39 A-League games, from January 5 against Perth.

"If I was a coach coming in, signing Smeltz would be a welcome addition, I think," Greenacre said.

"You always need goalscorers in your team."

The 35-year-old Smeltz, for his part, said he didn't need any assurances about the future Nix coach before signing on the dotted line.

He was keen to contribute to the side's A-League run-in after a short stint in Malaysian football for Kedah FA.

"Going forward, I'm signing with the football club," Smeltz said.

"I wasn't too concerned with what's happened in the past."

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.

02:05
There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Raised aftershock risk spurs extra checks on 80 Wellington CBD buildings

"The increased risk of the aftershock is a significant driver of what we're doing," says Wellington's Recovery Manager.

03:44
“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”

Youth front powerful video hoping to reverse NZ's horrifying trend of suicides

“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ