Injury woes continue for Kiwi Premier League star Chris Wood

Chris Wood's frustrating injury struggle will continue for at least a couple more weeks, his Burnley manager has confirmed.

All Whites striker Wood will miss this weekend's English Premier League clash with Swansea, adding to a seven-match absence after suffering a knee injury just before Christmas.

Record club signing Wood, who scored four goals in his first 15 appearances, was expected back in mid-January.

However, Dyche told the Lancashire Telegraph the medial ligament problem was lingering.

"Each person will heal in different ways, that's the undefinable. You can treat two bodies exactly the same and they react differently," he said.

"I was generally expecting it to be three weeks or so, now we're at five or six weeks, which was unexpected, but they're humans."