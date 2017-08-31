 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Injury woes continue for Kiwi Premier League star Chris Wood

share

Source:

NZN

Chris Wood's frustrating injury struggle will continue for at least a couple more weeks, his Burnley manager has confirmed.

The All Whites' striker marked his Burnley debut with a goal against Tottenham last week.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Whites striker Wood will miss this weekend's English Premier League clash with Swansea, adding to a seven-match absence after suffering a knee injury just before Christmas.

Record club signing Wood, who scored four goals in his first 15 appearances, was expected back in mid-January.

However, Dyche told the Lancashire Telegraph the medial ligament problem was lingering.

"Each person will heal in different ways, that's the undefinable. You can treat two bodies exactly the same and they react differently," he said.

"I was generally expecting it to be three weeks or so, now we're at five or six weeks, which was unexpected, but they're humans."

Seventh-placed Burnley haven't won since Wood limped off against Tottenham Hotspur on December 23, having recorded four draws and three losses.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The All Blacks coach was singled out for him time in charge of the world champions.

'I've just been lucky to be at the top of the tree and not fall out' - Steve Hansen humble after winning Halbergs leadership award

00:15
2
The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.

Team New Zealand pick up Supreme award, Team of the Year at 55th annual Halberg Awards

00:49
3
The All Whites' striker marked his Burnley debut with a goal against Tottenham last week.

Injury woes continue for Kiwi Premier League star Chris Wood

01:05
4
More potential All Blacks players are chasing the big money overseas.

'We just haven't got the dough' – frank Steve Hansen says NZ Rugby can't afford to pay All Blacks players more

00:39
5
Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.

'She's a pretty down-to-earth girl' - Silver Ferns coach praises Commonwealth Games rookie

01:20
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision, which would hurt Maori students.

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 