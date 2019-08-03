Injury crisis sees Sarpreet Singh inch closer to Bayern Munich debut

All White Sarpreet Singh's chances of a first-team debut with German powerhouse Bayern Munich have received a boost, named on the bench for the Bundesliga holders' home match against Werder Bremen.

Sarpreet Singh competes with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen Source: Getty

Singh, 20, was an unused substitute for Bayern's 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this week, however a midfield injury crisis could open the door for the young All White to finally taste some first-team minutes.

Injuries to Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and and Michael Cuisance and the suspension of Javi Martinez have left Bayern short in midfield options, with Singh among a quartet of youngsters added to the first-team squad.

"Oliver Batista-Meier, Joshua Zirkzee, Sarpreet Singh and Lukas Mai will all be in the squad," manager Hansi Flick told media.

A first-team debut against Werder Bremen would be special in New Zealand footballing circles, with Kiwi icon Wynton Rufer having made his name as a player in Bremen.