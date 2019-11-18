Inexperienced All Whites side fall to narrow defeat against Lithuania

The All Whites will return home from Europe winless, with the fresh-faced side having lost their second match against Lithuania 1-0 in Vilinus.

Following last week's 3-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Friday, coach Danny Hay shuffled his deck to give his more inexperienced players a chance.

Meanwhile, star names Winston Reid, Chris Wood and Ryan Thomas were all given a rest.

The home side would score the only goal of the match right before the break, with midfielder Arvydas Novikovas hammering home from the edge of the box.