Inexperienced All Whites side fall to narrow defeat against Lithuania

The All Whites will return home from Europe winless, with the fresh-faced side having lost their second match against Lithuania 1-0 in Vilinus.

Following last week's 3-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Friday, coach Danny Hay shuffled his deck to give his more inexperienced players a chance.

Meanwhile, star names Winston Reid, Chris Wood and Ryan Thomas were all given a rest.

The home side would score the only goal of the match right before the break, with midfielder Arvydas Novikovas hammering home from the edge of the box.

The All Whites had their own chances to score through Andre de Jong and Tommy Smith. However, poor finishing would be the theme of the night as the home side closed out a victory.

Danny Hay's rotated XI slipped to a 1-0 defeat in Vilinus. Source: SKY
