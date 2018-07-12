'Incredible' - Ivan Vicelich leads Auckland Croatian community's World Cup celebrations after England win

Former All White Ivan Vicelich was among Auckland's Croatian community, celebrating their side's historic Football World Cup semi-final victory over England in Moscow this morning.

As striker Mario Mandzukic fired his shot home past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Croatia earned a trip to the World Cup final on Monday NZT, where they'll meet France for the chance to take home the Jules Rimmet trophy.

Vicelich, 41, was on hand with a large portion of Auckland's Croatian community in Te Atatu, ecstatic over their side's win.

"I said before the game that any employer that's got an employee that's Croatian, if they win then they'll need a day off," he said.

"We love football, football's in the blood.

"I can only imagine what the scenes are back in Croatia, it'll be absolutely crazy on the streets.