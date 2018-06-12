 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'I'm working to win' – Football Ferns coach adamant team can beat top nations at World Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf apologised for what he said after Sunday’s loss to Japan but he refuses to regret his decision to run the team how he did.

Andreas Heraf believes he has the backing of his team but former players and critics aren’t so sure.
Source: 1 NEWS

Heraf created uproar over his negative tactics against Japan at the weekend that gave the Football Ferns little opportunity to show just how they do stack up against the world No.11 side.

But he's adamant his approach is necessary for their future success.

"Maybe we will never have the technical skills like the Japanese team which is not a shame but I still am convinced we can compete and beat teams like them on the world stage."

Heraf says they need to have three components to achieve that - the best tactics, be one of the fittest teams and have a strong culture.

But it's the culture that's been questioned - especially when their tactic goes against all Kiwi sporting instincts.

"We will show that style to win," he said.

Andreas Heraf says injuries and an eye to the future drove his ultra-defensive strategy against Japan.
Source: 1 NEWS

"That’s what we're working for so I’m not working to not to lose - I’m working to win."

While the Austrian believes he has the backing of his team Former Ferns skipper Katie Duncan is urging him to resign.

Others, such as former All White Declan Edge, question how he even got here.

Overnight, former captain Abby Erceg made it clear why she no longer wanted to play under Heraf, saying playing not to lose is never an option.

She described the Austian's approach as "cowering in a corner".

Edge agreed, saying the game here is being ruined by overseas coaches coming who have little long-term investment in developing a Kiwi style.

"Let’s die from our own poison. Let the Kiwis decide how we want to play."

But for now, it's Heraf's vision that will guide the Ferns to the World Cup.

"The whole picture, the whole puzzle when we go to the World Cup will be finished and then we know how to win."

He's got exactly a year to make sure those pieces fit and make history with a first win at a senior World Cup.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
Ian Foster.

Watch: Ian Foster slams accusations refs are 'soft' on All Blacks

2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors during the Anzac Day round 8 match in the 2018 NRL season at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2018. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck close to overcoming niggling ankle injury, named to start for Warriors' clash with Cowboys

00:40
3
Barrett said walking back to halfway after Beauden scored felt "pretty cool".

Watch: 'I didn't notice it was Jordie!' Scott Barrett on All Blacks' stunning team try involving all three brothers

4
Russell Packer on the run Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis lose two more regulars for US Test to retirement as Ben Matulino, Russell Packer hang up international boots

00:28
5
England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.

Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.


00:24
John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Watch: Hardy farmer wades through flood waters with two dogs during mission to save stranded sheep

1 NEWS spoke with John Edwards between Gisborne and Te Karaka.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 