'I'm working to win' – Football Ferns coach adamant team can beat top nations at World Cup

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf apologised for what he said after Sunday’s loss to Japan but he refuses to regret his decision to run the team how he did.

Heraf created uproar over his negative tactics against Japan at the weekend that gave the Football Ferns little opportunity to show just how they do stack up against the world No.11 side.

But he's adamant his approach is necessary for their future success.

"Maybe we will never have the technical skills like the Japanese team which is not a shame but I still am convinced we can compete and beat teams like them on the world stage."

Heraf says they need to have three components to achieve that - the best tactics, be one of the fittest teams and have a strong culture.

But it's the culture that's been questioned - especially when their tactic goes against all Kiwi sporting instincts.

"We will show that style to win," he said.

"That’s what we're working for so I’m not working to not to lose - I’m working to win."

While the Austrian believes he has the backing of his team Former Ferns skipper Katie Duncan is urging him to resign.

Others, such as former All White Declan Edge, question how he even got here.

Overnight, former captain Abby Erceg made it clear why she no longer wanted to play under Heraf, saying playing not to lose is never an option.

She described the Austian's approach as "cowering in a corner".

Edge agreed, saying the game here is being ruined by overseas coaches coming who have little long-term investment in developing a Kiwi style.

"Let’s die from our own poison. Let the Kiwis decide how we want to play."

But for now, it's Heraf's vision that will guide the Ferns to the World Cup.

"The whole picture, the whole puzzle when we go to the World Cup will be finished and then we know how to win."