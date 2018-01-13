 

'I'll always shoot' - Phoenix new man promises more goals after rocket against Wanderers

Wellington Phoenix recruit Matija Ljujic says he'll always back himself to shoot from distance after scoring a thunderbolt and helping his A-League side rescue a point in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 24-year-old playmaker wound up and let fly with his left foot in the second half of last week's draw, depositing the ball in the corner of the net.

His goal followed Brendon Santalab's Wanderers opener.

Freshly signed from Lithuanian outfit Zalgiris, Ljujic said he always looked to make intelligent decisions on the field but wasn't afraid to shoot.

If he had space and time, he'd always have a crack.

"I'm very happy about this goal - (Andrew) Durante gives me a nice assist, he tackles very well, (and) after three forward players make very nice runs into space to pull (away) the defence, I shoot," Ljujic said.

"If I have space like (that), I'll always shoot, but if it's tight or it's not possible to adjust, I'll give the pass or try to dribble."

Despite his memorable first Phoenix goal, Ljujic said he wasn't satisfied, having seen his side waste several good chances to win.

Still sitting in last place on the A-League ladder, they must regroup and keep their form ticking upwards ahead of Saturday's clash with Newcastle.

The Jets, coached by former Wellington boss Ernie Merrick, are currently second.

"I enjoy it here - the pitches are good, the conditions are top-level and that's why I'm happy here and chose this," Ljujic said.

"For Wellington, we can win against every team, and we'll show this."

