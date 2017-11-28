'If one day I can help the country, I'd be very proud' - could Auckland City's manager take over the All Whites?

Auckland City manager Ramon Tribulietx hasn't closed the door on possibly taking over the vacant head coach role with the All Whites.

The Spaniard, however, has also admitted the prospects of taking over the national side isn't on his mind at all right now either.

Tribulietx has led Auckland City FC since 2011, claiming numerous OFC Champions League and ASB Premiership titles in that time.

He also led the team to their historic bronze medal finish at the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup - a performance he's looking to repeat again this year rather than focusing on possible career moves.

"Right now, I'm only interested in [the club World Cup]," he said.

"New Zealand's given me the opportunity to be at the international stage so I've always said that if one day I can help the country, I'd be very proud.

"But right now, Auckland City is my job and my only focus."

New Zealand Football is looking for a new coach to lead the All Whites after Anthony Hudson stepped down from the role last week following the team's unsuccessful qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup.