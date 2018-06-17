 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Iceland fans bring back Viking clap celebration at Russia World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

The World Cup rookies from the tournament's smallest nation are suddenly legitimate contenders for the knockout stage.

Iceland became the smallest nation to ever compete at the World Cup against Argentina this morning.
Source: Associated Press

Two years after reaching the quarterfinals at the European Championship, Iceland earned its first point in its first World Cup match, holding two-time champion Argentina to a surprising 1-1 draw.

The round of 16 could be beckoning.

"Ah, you're not going to get me to say that when we play in a group with Nigeria, Croatia and Argentina," said Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, who saved a penalty from Lionel

Messi. "You also saw the game tonight. They had a lot of possession. They had more shots than us."
Spoken like a veteran.

They may not be cocky, but after passing one of their first competitive tests against a top-ranked side from outside Europe, the Icelanders aren't short on confidence, either. They know no one wants to play them.

"This is a typical game for us: We defend well, we get the opponent impatient and then, when we attack, we are fast and we have quality," Halldorsson said. "So we are a nightmare to play against and we can beat anybody when we have our day."

You're not likely to get an argument from Messi, who will be dogged by visions of Halldorsson blocking the penalty that could have given Argentina all three points.

The Argentina captain's effort was saved by the keeper in the 1-1 draw in Moscow.
Source: SKY

Besides its run to the quarterfinals of Euro 2016, which included a win over England, Iceland also won its World Cup qualifying group. The team has earned its reputation as an organized, stout defending side that's dangerous on set pieces.

"We have a clear identity and everybody is on board how we should play," Iceland coach Heimer Hallgrimsson said.

And they don't just dig into the trenches, either. Alfred Finnbogason, who scored Iceland's lone goal, noted that the team has moved from a traditional 4-4-2 lineup to having five midfielders, which bolsters their marauding ranks on the counterattack.

"We are more unpredictable now, and hopefully we'll show that in the competition," he said.

Confident though they are, the Icelanders don't need to be reminded that they are from the smallest country every to qualify for the World Cup.

"Deep down, we know that we come from Iceland. And we are very outnumbered if you look at population numbers," Halldorsson said. "So there's always this thought that, maybe we are tiny Iceland and maybe they are going to crush us. So maybe that's also what keeps us on our toes, that we are always a bit worried that we might get smacked."

In the meantime, the team and its Viking-helmeted fans will continue to make the most of their first time on soccer's biggest stage.

"When you go to the World Cup as a goalkeeper, you have certain dream scenarios. There are some things you hope or wish for, and saving a penalty from Messi in the first game is definitely one of them," Halldorsson said. "When the penalty was given, I felt, 'OK, this is going to be my moment.'"

The whole team - maybe the whole country, which marks its independence day on Sunday - is probably feeling the same way.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Underwhelming All Blacks defeat 14-man France after game-changing red card

00:27
2
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:41
3
The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.

Watch: 'It spoils the game straight away' - Steve Hansen shares personal opinion on game-changing red card

00:15
4
Taniela Tupou's late effort couldn't prevent his side's 26-21 loss in Melbourne,

Tongan Thor grabs first ever Test try as Wallabies fall to Ireland

00:15
5
Tadhg Furlong's effort saw Ireland come away with a 26-21 victory in Melbourne,

Watch: Unstoppable prop barges over for try as Ireland claim second Test, force decider with Wallabies

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 