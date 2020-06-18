Humiliation for Arsenal's David Luiz as blunders lead to two goals, red card

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 as the Premier League returned to action after 100 days away because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Raheem Sterling put City in front, Kevin de Bruyne scored the second with a penalty and Phil Foden added a third in injury-time.



David Luiz, who was at fault for the first goal, was sent off for conceding the penalty.



Aston Villa and Sheffield United drew 0-0 in the first match, a game that saw goal-line technology misfire, ruling out a goal for the visitors.



City's win reduced the gap between themselves and runaway leaders Liverpool to 22 points, meaning Jurgen Klopp's side need two wins to secure their first title since 1990.



Arsenal's night began badly with injuries to Grant Xhaka and Pablo Mari and got worse when Luiz, who replaced Mari, miscontrolled a De Bruyne cross, allowing Sterling to smash in the opening goal on the stroke of half-time.



And Luiz then compounded matters early in the second half when he pulled back Riyad Mahrez to concede a penalty and collect a red card.



De Bruyne sent Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno the wrong way to double City's lead and Foden added the third late on after Sergio Aguero's shot was turned onto the post by Leno.



The only downside for City was an injury to Eric Garcia, who was taken off on a stretcher after colliding with Ederson.

City and Arsenal had begun the match in the same way as Villa and Sheffield United, with all players, management and officials 'taking a knee' in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement.

