Horror own-goal gifts youthful Liverpool side FA Cup win

Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

He wasn’t at Anfield to see it.

With Klopp determined that he and his senior players had the week off during English soccer’s new midseason break, Liverpool fielded its youngest ever team - at an average age of 19 years, 102 days - for the fourth-round replay against third-tier Shrewsbury.

The kids, led for the game by under-23 coach Neil Critchley, came through, winning 1-0 to set up a last-16 match they probably won’t be playing in. It will be at Chelsea in early March.

An own-goal in the 75th minute settled the match and it was scored by Ro-Shaun Williams, a former youth-team player for Liverpool’s fierce rival, Manchester United.

Shrewsbury had few chances at Anfield but did have a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the 58th minute.