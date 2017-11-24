 

Hope for the All Whites? Peruvian government bill places World Cup spot in doubt

Peru's spot at next year's Football World Cup in Russia could be in doubt, as a bill to place the South American nation's governing body under government control has been proposed.

The front page of Peru's Libero newspaper

The front page of Peru's Libero newspaper

Source: Libero

The bill in question would see the Peruvian Football Association placed under control of the country's Institute of Sport.

FIFA takes a hard line on State meddling in football affairs. The newspaper warns it could be “catastrophic” if FIFA takes drastic action against Peru, which would leave one spot vacant for the 2018 tournament.

FIFA ordered the Kenyan Football Federation to disband in 2006 following State interference in the sport.

Peru emerged victors over the two-legged intercontinental play-off with the All Whites earlier this month, earning the final qualification spot for the World Cup in July next year.

FIFA's laws state that the game's governing body can use "sole discretion" to "decide to replace the association in question with another association", meaning that the All Whites are offered no guarantees as to replacing Peru as one of the 32 teams competing in Russia.

Jefferson Farfan of Peru scores against the All Whites

Source: Getty

Speaking to Peruvian outlet Libero, congresswoman Paloma Noceda says that the decision must be made for the good of Peruvian sport, regardless of consequences.

"There may be concern from Fifa, but we need to do things for the good of Peruvian sport," she told Libero.

"No bill will prevent Peru from going to the World Cup. If this could affect Peru, it will be debated and removed."

The All Whites, along with giants Italy, Netherlands and Chile would all be in consideration for the final World Cup berth, should Peru be excluded.

