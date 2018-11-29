History-making Young Football Ferns dominate NZ Awards

The history-making New Zealand U-17 women's team were the big winners at the annual NZ Football Awards last night in Auckland.

The side scooped the Team of the Year Award after last year's efforts at the Under 17 World Cup in Uruguay, becoming the first national team from New Zealand to claim a bronze medal at a FIFA tournament.

Their goalkeeper Anna Leat was named Young Player of the Year, coach Leon Birnie was awarded Coach of the Year and Gemma Lewis (assistant coach) was named Women's Coach of the Year.

Birnie said it was a humbling moment to be recognised again and claim four awards.

"On reflection, what our team was able to do in Uruguay last year was pretty special," said Birnie. "It was a great time for football, a great time for the girls and what we did was show New Zealand players what can be achieved on the world stage so for me that is really powerful and I feel very humbled and privileged to be a part of that."

All Whites striker Chris Wood was named as the Player of the Year after his heroics in the English Premier League for Burnley where he scored 11 goals to help the club avoid relegation.

The 27-year-old was honoured to be named as Player of the Year ahead of Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage) and Sarpreet Singh (formerly Wellington Phoenix) who also had excellent seasons on the world stage.

"It is a huge honour to be nominated as a finalist for this award, but to win it is just fantastic," he said. "Thanks to all of my team-mates and staff here at Burnley and to all of the people back home who have supported me."

Singh, a standout in his first year with the All Whites in India, was named as the International Men's Player of the Year, and Betsy Hassett was named as the International Women's Player of the Year after her impressive performances at the OFC Women's Nations Cup.

Liberato Cacace, who made his debut for the All Whites at 17 years of age, was named as Men's Young Player of the Year.

In Futsal, Jodi Ditfort claimed the Futsal Men's Player of the Year and Shivi Anthony was the Futsal Women's Player of the Year.