 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


History! Last-second winner sees Saudi Arabia claim first World Cup win in 24 years

share

Source:

Associated Press

The oldest person to play in a World Cup match gave up a pair of goals, allowing Saudi Arabia to beat Egypt 2-1 in a game between two teams that had already been eliminated.

Salem Al-Dawsari scored late to seal a 2-1 win in Volgograd.
Source: SKY

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who is 45, took the field for his team's final group match to set the record.

Although he gave up the two goals, he also saved a penalty in the first half.

Salem Aldawsari scored with almost the last kick of the match for the Saudis, shooting from a tight angle inside the Egypt penalty area and poking the ball past El Hadary.

Mohamed Salah had put Egypt ahead in the 22nd minute when he deftly controlled a long ball from Abdalla Said that split the Saudi defense and then lobbed goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem.

It was Egypt's first goal in open play at the World Cup since 1934.

Salman Alfaraj got the Saudis level with a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after Ali Gabr brought down Fahad Almuwallad in the area. The decision was confirmed after a video review and the penalty was taken in the sixth minute of injury time.

Saudi Arabia finished Group A in third place with three points, while Egypt was last after losing all three of its games.

Almuwallad had earlier missed a chance to equalize when El Hadary saved his penalty. The veteran goalkeeper dived to his right and flicked his left hand up to push the shot onto the bar before it was cleared.

El Hadary was unable to repeat the feat when Alfaraj lined up against him at the end of the half, going the wrong way and having no chance.

El Hadary also made a series of good saves in the second half to deny Saudi Arabia, notably in the 69th minute when he tipped a header from Hussain Almoqahwi over the bar. A minute later, he parried away a goal-bound header from Muhannad Asiri.

El Hadary overtook Faryd Mondragon as the oldest person to play at the World Cup. The Colombia goalkeeper was 43 when he came on as a late substitute in his team's 4-1 victory over Japan four years ago at the World Cup in Brazil.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Watch: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

3
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup LIVE: Spain hit back against Morocco, Portugal lead Iran as European giants look to seal second round spots

00:15
4
Uruguaysealed top spot in the group with a 3-0 win in Samara.

Watch: Sublime Luis Suarez free-kick bamboozles Russian wall as Uruguay top group with thrashing of hosts

5
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs passes the ball during the round nine NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on May 3, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Bulldogs star Kieran Foran's NRL season over after toe injury

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup LIVE: Spain hit back against Morocco, Portugal lead Iran as European giants look to seal second round spots

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia.

00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

00:18
The blaze broke out at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Watch: Fire fighters on crane battle blaze at old movie theatre in Auckland

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 