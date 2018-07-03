'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

 

Brazil forward Neymar's theatrics have earned the football superstar immense scorn, following his display in the World Cup round of 16 clash with Mexico this morning.

The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.
Source: SKY

Having already scored to put Brazil 1-0 up, Neymar went down in the 70th minute, having been contacted on the ankle by Mexican defender Miguel Layun.

The world's most expensive footballer then proceeded to fling himself across the ground, looking to gain an advantage for Brazil.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Neymar has behaved this way, producing a similar display earlier in the tournament against Serbia.

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio came out strongly against Neymar in his post match media conference, saying that:

"It is a shame for football, we wasted a lot of time because of one player.

"This is a game of men that is played with intensity and not with so much clowning."

The star forward was on target in his side's 2-0 win in Samara.
Source: SKY

ESPN's Nick Adams also had harsh words for Neymar, who has now detracted from Brazil's overall performance - again.

"Immediately it became clear that, for better or worse, Brazil's star turn would become the talking point once again."

"The incidents do not look good and one conclusion, edifying or not, is that cutting out such histrionics would in some way remove an edge from his game."

USA Today's Martin Rogers however, had the most severe assessment of Neymar's theatrics.

"He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor, or any of the other words football uses to gloss over the fact that someone is trying to blatantly and shamelessly cheat by conning the referee into punishing an opponent.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He doesn't miss often in front of goal, and his pathetic antics won’t be missed if he decided to give them a couple of games off.

"Football has anointed him one of its modern greats, but its time he started acting like it, instead of just acting."

Despite his cynical behaviour, Neymar will no doubt be key for Brazil as they look to win a sixth World Cup title, starting in the quarter-final against Belgium later this week.

