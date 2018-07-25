 

'He's got drive, composure, skill, and grit' - Phoenix sign Polish midfielder Michal Kopczynski on one-year loan

Wellington Phoenix have made their second Polish signing in as many weeks, adding midfielder Michal Kopczynski to the squad on a season-long loan from the country's top-fight champions Legia Warsaw.

Having signed goalkeeper Filip Kurto last week, the Phoenix are now home to two Poles, with the club hoping they'll have the same impact as two of their compatriots did last season.

Adrian Mierzejewski was the Johnny Warren Medal winner, orchestrating Sydney FC's best moments, while Marcin Budzinski scored five goals for Melbourne City.

Phoenix coach Mark Rudan doesn't expect Kopczynski to pepper the goal in the same manner, but he does have other attributes.

"He's got drive, composure, skill, vision, and grit to cover a lot of ground and work hard for the whole team.

"Michal's got all the skills to light up this league."

Kopczynski has made 53 appearances in the Polish Ekstraklasa for his boyhood club, including 17 during their title-winning campaign.

He has played in five Champions League matches, including two against Real Madrid.

Michał Kopczyński and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Michał Kopczyński and Cristiano Ronaldo. Source: Getty
