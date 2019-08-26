TODAY |

'He's been there and done that' – Phoenix youngster hopeful of All Whites debut under new coach

Wellington Phoenix forward Callum McCowatt couldn't hide his delight at the news his former Eastern Suburbs coach Danny Hay has taken charge of the All Whites.

Having moved to the Phoenix ahead of the new season from Suburbs, 20-year old McCowatt could reunite with his former coach at international level, after the pair led the Auckland club to their first national title since 1971 earlier this year.

McCowatt is yet to represent the All Whites at senior level, although has played for New Zealand at youth level.

Speaking to media this afternoon though the versatile attacker talked about what Hay's appointment will mean.

"I'm really happy for him," McCowatt said.

"Obviously I was playing under him at Eastern Suburbs. He's a really good coach and a good appointment, I think.

With Hay having played such a key role in McCowatt's so far short career, the youngster says that the All Whites' new boss is still helping him grow as a player after scoring 21 goals last season.

"I still chat to him regularly since the end of the season.

"Through the season, he's a really good man manager, and really got me playing the best when I was at Suburbs.

"He's a mix of experience and he's just a good coach.

"He's been there and done that, he's played in the Premier League, he's got load of experience at Leeds and other places. He's just been there and done that, he knows how to help you."

Hay's first match in charge of the All Whites will come in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland on November 15.

Danny Hay's appointment could see forward Callum McCowatt represent his country. Source: 1 NEWS
