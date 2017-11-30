He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

All Whites striker Chris Wood has regained his scoring touch, netting another Premier League goal for Burnley as they defeated Bournemouth this morning.

With Burnley travelling to the south coast, Wood opened the scoring for the Clarets, turning in a simple ball after a pinpoint cross from Robbie Brady.

The strike was Wood’s fourth Premier League goal of the season, and sixth across all competitions, having become Burnley's club-record signing in August, arriving from Leeds United.

The 2-1 win sees Burnley climb to sixth on the Premier League ladder, one place ahead of last season's runners up, Tottenham.