Heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.
06:26
1
The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.

Rieko Ioane is 'phenomenal really!' Sean Fitzpatrick raves about rookie who's been named to start for All Blacks against Lions

2

All Whites crash to defeat against Mexico in Confederations Cup thriller

00:22
3
The Maroons have kept this year's Origin series alive with an unbelievable effort in the final minutes of the game.

Maroons snatch Origin II from NSW at the death with clinical team try - before ice-cool Thurston slots the game winning kick

00:29
4
New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

00:36
5
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

00:29
03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

