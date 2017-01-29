 

Football


Heat on A-League as Phoenix suffer heatstroke against Adelaide

AAP

Some Wellington Phoenix players were ill with heatstroke during their 2-2 away draw against Adelaide after a request to delay the game was refused.

It’s the stuff usually reserved for a top-flight striker but Doyle proved with just his second A-League goal that fullbacks can bend the ball too.
Source: SKY

Phoenix staff asked Football Federation Australia to delay kick-off in the fixture in Adelaide which was played in oppressive temperatures above 38 degrees.

Wellington's request was refused and the match went ahead as scheduled from 4.30pm local time.

Some Phoenix players suffered heatstroke and were sick at halftime of a game which featured drinks breaks at 15-minute intervals.

Wellington faded in a stifling second half - they led 2-1 until an 80th minute Adelaide equaliser.

And it was a costly result for the Phoenix, who would have been fifth had they won - instead, they're seventh.

