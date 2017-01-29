Heat on A-League as Phoenix suffer heatstroke against Adelaide

Some Wellington Phoenix players were ill with heatstroke during their 2-2 away draw against Adelaide after a request to delay the game was refused.



Phoenix staff asked Football Federation Australia to delay kick-off in the fixture in Adelaide which was played in oppressive temperatures above 38 degrees.



Wellington's request was refused and the match went ahead as scheduled from 4.30pm local time.



Some Phoenix players suffered heatstroke and were sick at halftime of a game which featured drinks breaks at 15-minute intervals.

Wellington faded in a stifling second half - they led 2-1 until an 80th minute Adelaide equaliser.

