'He will get the opportunities' - Bayern Munich boss impressed by Sarpreet Singh's pre-season form

Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh may have done enough to earn a first team chance with German superpower Bayern Munich, clearly impressing his coach during pre-season.

Singh, 20, earned a move to the German champions after his impressive displays for the Junior All Whites at this year's Under 20 Football World Cup in Poland, initially planning to play in Bayern Munich's reserve side for the upcoming season.

However, having impressed in glimpses on Bayern's US pre-season tour, Singh was awarded with a spot in the starting side in this week's Audi Cup final against Tottenham, playing the entire 90 minutes as a left-winger before taking a spot kick in his side's penalty shootout loss.

Singh's pre-season displays have earned him rave reviews from manager Niko Kovac, even admitting that the Kiwi may be too good for the reserve team gametime he was initially promised.

"Singh is someone was originally planned for the second team but what he showed in America and in the two games at the Audi Cup in Munich shows that he is a lot further [along] than some of the other players in the second team," Kovac told media.

"So without a doubt he will get the opportunities. It depends on his further progress to play in the first team … but I'm very happy with him and I'm surprised, I'm positively surprised and I'm happy about his development."