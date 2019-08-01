TODAY |

'He will get the opportunities' - Bayern Munich boss impressed by Sarpreet Singh's pre-season form

1 NEWS
More From
Football

Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh may have done enough to earn a first team chance with German superpower Bayern Munich, clearly impressing his coach during pre-season.

Singh, 20, earned a move to the German champions after his impressive displays for the Junior All Whites at this year's Under 20 Football World Cup in Poland, initially planning to play in Bayern Munich's reserve side for the upcoming season.

However, having impressed in glimpses on Bayern's US pre-season tour, Singh was awarded with a spot in the starting side in this week's Audi Cup final against Tottenham, playing the entire 90 minutes as a left-winger before taking a spot kick in his side's penalty shootout loss.

Singh's pre-season displays have earned him rave reviews from manager Niko Kovac, even admitting that the Kiwi may be too good for the reserve team gametime he was initially promised.

"Singh is someone was originally planned for the second team but what he showed in America and in the two games at the Audi Cup in Munich shows that he is a lot further [along] than some of the other players in the second team," Kovac told media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi star scored from the spot before his side crashed to defeat. Source: SKY

"So without a doubt he will get the opportunities. It depends on his further progress to play in the first team … but I'm very happy with him and I'm surprised, I'm positively surprised and I'm happy about his development."

Bayern begin their season with the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund, before starting their Bundesliga title defence against Hertha Berlin on August 17 NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The Warriors were humiliated by a classy Canberra outfit at Mt Smart Stadium.
Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding
2
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Miserable Warriors humiliated by the Raiders at Mt Smart
3
The three girls’ teams at Kenny McFadden’s Wellington-based basketball academy were unbeaten in their respective tournaments in Nevada.
Rough and tumble style of aspiring Kiwis basketballers gets LeBron James fired up
4
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
5
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Hurricanes CEO rules out returns for Sopoaga, Cruden to replace Beauden Barrett
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:54
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.

Kiwi football star Sarpreet Singh staying 'humble' despite training exclusively with first team at Bayern Munich
00:15
Pedro's effort stood out in the Blues' 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Watch: Chelsea winger scores unreal backheel karate kick goal in pre-season win
00:15
The Kiwi star scored from the spot before his side crashed to defeat.

Kiwi Sarpreet Singh holds nerve, scores for Bayern in penalty shootout against Tottenham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham

Liverpool dominate FIFA player of the year award nominees