'He deserves man-of-the-match for that' - Sutton reserve keeper casually scoffs back pie during FA Cup match against Arsenal

Source:SKY
Although Wayne Shaw's Sutton United team was defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in their FA Cup fixture today, it didn't stop the reserve keeper from enjoying himself and having a snack on the sidelines.
A cult figure at the club Shaw, 46, sleeps at Sutton United's Gander Green Lane three nights a week looking after the grounds.
Commentators couldn't help but laugh when they seen replays of the reserve Sutton keeper snacking away on the bench eating a pie.
"That is the best replay of the night, he deserves man-of-the-match for that," said one commentator.
Arsenal will now play non-league Lincoln City in the quarter-finals.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport