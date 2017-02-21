'He deserves man-of-the-match for that' - Sutton reserve keeper casually scoffs back pie during FA Cup match against Arsenal

Although Wayne Shaw's Sutton United team was defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in their FA Cup fixture today, it didn't stop the reserve keeper from enjoying himself and having a snack on the sidelines.

A cult figure at the club Shaw, 46, sleeps at Sutton United's Gander Green Lane three nights a week looking after the grounds.

Commentators couldn't help but laugh when they seen replays of the reserve Sutton keeper snacking away on the bench eating a pie.

"That is the best replay of the night, he deserves man-of-the-match for that," said one commentator.