'I have no idea where that one's come from' - Chris Wood's boss says star is not moving to Chinese League

All Whites striker Chris Wood is not in line for a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, according to his manager at Leeds United.

Chris Wood in action for the All Whites Source: Photosport

Wood was reportedly a target of Chinese club Tianjin Quanjin, after the club failed in signing Chelsea's Diego Costa.

Speaking after Leeds' 3-2 defeat to local rivals Barnsley, manager Garry Monk told reporters that he expects his Kiwi talisman to remain with the club.

"Chris Wood in China?" Monk said.

"I have no idea where that one's come from."

"Speculation is speculation. Everyone who's here is committed."

Wood has scored 17 goals for Leeds this season, seeing them to fourth position in the Championship, 10 points behind leaders Newcastle United, yet still in line for a play-off position to secure a route back to the Premier League.