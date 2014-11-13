 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


'I have no idea where that one's come from' - Chris Wood's boss says star is not moving to Chinese League

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Whites striker Chris Wood is not in line for a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, according to his manager at Leeds United.

Chris Wood in action for the All Whites

Source: Photosport

Wood was reportedly a target of Chinese club Tianjin Quanjin, after the club failed in signing Chelsea's Diego Costa.

Speaking after Leeds' 3-2 defeat to local rivals Barnsley, manager Garry Monk told reporters that he expects his Kiwi talisman to remain with the club.

"Chris Wood in China?" Monk said.

"I have no idea where that one's come from."

"Speculation is speculation. Everyone who's here is committed."

Wood has scored 17 goals for Leeds this season, seeing them to fourth position in the Championship, 10 points behind leaders Newcastle United, yet still in line for a play-off position to secure a route back to the Premier League.

Wood has previously represented West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City in the Premier League.

Related

Carlos Tevez

China aim to cap 'irrational' spending on footballers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
2
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:27
3
He was nearly stumped, then nearly caught – then finally bowled as the nervous 90s got to the young Black Cap.

Black Caps sweep Bangladesh with thumping nine wicket win on day four of second Test

00:27
4
Paul Daley set up the finishing move with a powerful spinning elbow on Brennan Ward before taking to the air.

Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

00:20
5

Watch: Incredible before-and-after photos show how avalanche turned idyllic Italian hotel into rubble buried in snow

00:53

Fed up of the wet summer? We've got some good news for you about the weeks ahead

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect "more windows to enjoy the beach".

02:03
The Piano Guys perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

'It was an honour... it was an awesome opportunity' - Kiwi who played at Donald Trump's inauguration

NZ-born musician Al van der Beek and his band The Piano Guys went where many other acts wouldn't.

05:15
Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of more serious penalties - but will they work?

'Almost all speed related deaths are either yobbos, blottoed people or outlaw motorcyclists' - road safety campaigner

Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of higher fines - but will they work?

06:02
Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

'The relationship between the media and the Trump administration is already at loggerheads'

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ