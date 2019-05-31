TODAY |

A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Norway U20 striker scores nine in World Cup rout

1 NEWS
More From
Football

Norwegian striker Erling Haland delivered a historic performance at this year's under-20 World Cup in Poland, scoring a record nine goals in a single match during his side's 12-0 demolition of Honduras.

Haland scored the hat-trick of hat-tricks in Norway's final Group C pool game, opening the scoring early on and adding to it throughout the match before he reached the surreal milestone in the 90th minute.

Honduras' efforts weren't helped by the fact that two of their players were red-carded, leaving them with nine men to finish the match - with the score already 7-0.

Haland hadn't scored in his side's two previous losses to Uruguay and and the Junior All Whites but his haul today saw him rocket to the top of the goal-scoring leaderboard, six goals clear of Colombia's Juan Hernandez and Senegal's Amadou Sagna who each have three so far.

Nine goals in a tournament would have been enough to win the Golden Boot on all but two previous occasions at a men's under-20 World Cup. Only Brazilian Adailton in 1997 and Argentina's Javier Saviola in 2001 have done better, scoring 10 and 11 goals, respectively.

The win - the largest at an under-20s World Cup - gives Norway hopes of reaching the Round of 16 as one of the four best-third placed teams from a pool.

They sit on three points with a plus-eight goal difference after the result but with Poland, Nigeria and Ecuador all on four points and sitting third in their respective pools, Norway's chances are slim.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Erling Haland scored nine of Norway's goals in the record 12-0 win against Honduras. Source: SKY
    More From
    Football
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    Fans, commentators, players and even Stokes himself were left in awe of the aerial effort.
    Ben Stokes opens Cricket World Cup with breath-taking one-handed catch in England's big win over South Africa
    2
    Albert Almora Jr. said as a father, seeing the young girl get hurt left him speechless.
    Distraught MLB player collapses in tears after foul ball hits girl in the stands
    3
    The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
    Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
    4
    The team hosted Argentina for two Tests this week and showed they’re a top side.
    Deaf Blacks, NZ's hearing-impaired rugby team, thriving despite funding struggle
    5
    The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
    'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah throw the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

    Over 4,700 security staff employed for 'high risk' Champions League final
    Jack Tame and the panel look at the latest in football in New Zealand and overseas as the under 20 World Cup continues and European football holds its showpiece finals.

    TVNZ FC: NZ under20s on fire but Phoenix suffer, and can Spurs upset Liverpool in the Champions League?
    Coach Des Buckingham, Callan Elliot. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019.

    Junior All Whites' English coach using Māoridom to spur team culture at World Cup
    1 NEWS

    'Best goal I've ever scored' - Junior All Whites midfielder in awe of his World Cup screamer against Norway