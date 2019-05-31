A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Norway U20 striker scores nine in World Cup rout

Norwegian striker Erling Haland delivered a historic performance at this year's under-20 World Cup in Poland, scoring a record nine goals in a single match during his side's 12-0 demolition of Honduras.

Haland scored the hat-trick of hat-tricks in Norway's final Group C pool game, opening the scoring early on and adding to it throughout the match before he reached the surreal milestone in the 90th minute.

Honduras' efforts weren't helped by the fact that two of their players were red-carded, leaving them with nine men to finish the match - with the score already 7-0.

Haland hadn't scored in his side's two previous losses to Uruguay and and the Junior All Whites but his haul today saw him rocket to the top of the goal-scoring leaderboard, six goals clear of Colombia's Juan Hernandez and Senegal's Amadou Sagna who each have three so far.

Nine goals in a tournament would have been enough to win the Golden Boot on all but two previous occasions at a men's under-20 World Cup. Only Brazilian Adailton in 1997 and Argentina's Javier Saviola in 2001 have done better, scoring 10 and 11 goals, respectively.

The win - the largest at an under-20s World Cup - gives Norway hopes of reaching the Round of 16 as one of the four best-third placed teams from a pool.

They sit on three points with a plus-eight goal difference after the result but with Poland, Nigeria and Ecuador all on four points and sitting third in their respective pools, Norway's chances are slim.