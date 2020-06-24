TODAY |

Harry Kane's deadly finish keeps Spurs' Champions League qualification hopes alive

Source:  Associated Press

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored his first goal since undergoing surgery to complete a 2-0 victory over West Ham, providing renewed hope of a push for Champions League qualification.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 2-0 victory keeps Spurs in sight of the Champions League. Source: Spark Sport

The victory ended Tottenham's four-match winless run in the Premier League — seven in all competitions — stretching back before the three-month pandemic-enforced pause in the season.

The break allowed Kane to recover from the hamstring surgery he underwent in January. So much has changed since he last scored in December — with no fans in the north London stadium due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Kane completed a counterattack in the 82nd minute led by Erik Lamela and Son Heung-min, racing through the defense before slotting the ball into the net.

Son was denied an opener in the first half after VAR spotted he was offside, but Tottenham scruffily took the lead in the 64th minute when Tomas Soucek inadvertently turned the ball into his own net from a corner.

The victory lifted Tottenham into seventh place, a point behind fifth-place Manchester United, which held Jose Mourinho's side to a draw in their first game after the restart.

Fifth place could secure the final Champions League berth if second-place Manchester City's two-season ban from Europe is confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.

West Ham's fear is dropping into the Championship, with David Moyes' side only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Police investigating 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Premier League match
2
Blues dominate UK experts' Super Rugby Aotearoa team of the week
3
No charges to be filed after noose found in garage of NASCAR's only Black driver
4
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
5
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after hosting tennis competition in Europe
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Ardern, Morrison get behind NZ-Australia bid to host FIFA Women's World Cup
00:31

Premier League club apologises after 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over ground during match

NZ-Australia joint bid for women's football World Cup becomes front runner after Japan withdraws - report

Liverpool held to scoreless draw by Everton in resumed mission to seal EPL title