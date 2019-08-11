TODAY |

Harry Kane scores twice in final minutes to give Tottenham comeback win over Aston Villa

Associated Press
More From
Football

Harry Kane scored two late goals as Tottenham came from behind to start its Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win over promoted Aston Villa this morning.

Tanguy Ndombele also struck on his debut as Mauricio Pochettino's side dug deep to overcome a stubborn Villa team.

Kane, who missed a good chance in first-half injury time, capitalized on a defensive lapse from Jack Grealish before coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton in the 86th minute.

The England forward then grabbed his second in the 90th after being set up by Moussa Sissoko. It was just reward for Spurs' pressure after the home side chalked up 28 efforts on goal, compared to six from the visitors.

"We came up against a superior team, there is no doubt about that," Villa coach Dean Smith said. "They were Champions League finalists for a reason. We knew it would be a tough baptism."

Earlier, John McGinn stunned the home crowd by scoring against the run of play in the ninth minute. He held off Danny Rose's challenge and shot low past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris following a long ball forward from Tyrone Mings.

Ndombele tried his luck from distance before Pochettino brought on Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen in the 64th.

Spurs kept attacking and club-record signing Ndombele finally leveled in the 73rd when he let fly through a host of bodies after Lucas Moura had laid the ball back.

"When Tanguy got his goal it was full throttle to the end," Kane said. "We created a few chances and thankfully a couple came to me and I was able to put them away."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kane's brace ensured Spurs started their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
2
Despite injuries and the team's form, the All Blacks coach says they still have plans A, B, C and D.
All Blacks not pushing RWC panic button after heavy loss to Wallabies
3
South Africa beat Argentina 46-13 to take the crown off the All Blacks.
Springboks celebrate winning Rugby Championship for first time after dismantling Pumas
4
Scott Barrett is sent off against the Wallabies
Wallabies thrash 14-man All Blacks to put one hand on Bledisloe Cup
5
Winger Vereniki Goneva finished off an outstanding team try as Fiji eked out a 10-3 win.
Brilliant 80m try lights up Flying Fijians' scrappy win over Manu Samoa
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester United finalise $112 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan

The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.

Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
Wellington Pheonix's coach Mark Rudan seen during the Hyundai A-League 2018/19 game between Wellington Pheonix vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Sunday 17th March 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019

Wellington Phoenix and Mark Rudan set for awkward reunion in A-League opener
1 NEWS

Phoenix fail to convert extra time penalty to suffer shock FFA Cup loss to semi-pro Brisbane outfit