Harry Kane scores jaw-dropping goal from halfway line in Spurs' pre-season victory over Juventus

Associated Press
Harry Kane smashed the winning goal from the halfway line as Tottenham beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus 3-2 in a pre-season friendly.

Kane struck in the 93rd minute of the International Champions Cup at Singapore's National Stadium with a first-time shot from just inside the Juventus half that went over former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"It's probably one of the best goals in my career," the Spurs striker said. "I saw him (Szczesny) off his line and fortunately it went in."

Erik Lamela put Spurs ahead on the half-hour mark, and Juventus replied with goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo. Lucas Moura came off the bench to level.

It was Maurizio Sarri's first match as Juventus coach.

The striker's last second strike earned a 3-2 win over Juventus.
