Harry Kane salvages Premier League draw for Spurs with 99th EPL goal against Southampton

Associated Press

Harry Kane scored his Premier League-leading 21st goal of the season in a frustrating 1-1 draw for Tottenham at Southampton this morning.

Kane's goal ensured Tottenham came away with one point in the 1-1 draw.
Kane has scored 99 Premier League goals overall.

Southampton went ahead at St. Mary's Stadium in the 15th minute after Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez deflected the ball into his own net while trying to clear Ryan Bertrand's cross.

Tottenham quickly equalized with Kane heading in Ben Davies' corner in the 18th.

Spurs stayed fifth and fourth-placed Liverpool can now pull five points clear in the Champions League spots with a win at Swansea on Monday.

Southampton remained in the relegation zone.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick as runaway leader Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 on Saturday. City has a 12-point lead over Manchester United, which is three points in front of third-placed Chelsea.

