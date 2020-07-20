Harry Kane produces brilliant finish as Tottenham dent Leicester's Champions League hopes

Harry Kane took his tally to 23 goals in this injury-restricted season with a brace as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 this morning to enhance its Europa League qualification hopes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a damaging defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Leicester remains in the Champions League places — where it has been since last September — but can be dislodged from fourth spot by Manchester United before facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the season finale next Sunday.

Tottenham, which moved up to sixth place, took the lead in the sixth minute with a goal set up by Kane. Son Heung-min ran onto a pass from the prolific scorer before sending in a shot that was deflected in by James Justin.

A fast counter-attack from a Leicester corner produced Tottenham's second in the 37th minute. Lucas Moura played in Harry Kane who netted with a low finish.