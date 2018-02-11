 

Harry Kane header lifts Tottenham to vital win over rivals Arsenal

With a north London derby victory, Tottenham emerged from one of their most taxing runs in the English Premier League unbeaten and with its top-four pursuit reinvigorated.

Spurs claimed the North London derby 1-0 thanks to their talismanic striker.
Source: SKY

Only a second-half header from Harry Kane separated Tottenham from Arsenal.

But the 1-0 scoreline did not reflect the chasm in attacking quality on the pitch with Tottenham in complete control at Wembley Stadium in front of a Premier League record crowd of 83,222.

Tottenham has collected seven points from a possible nine, following victory over Manchester United and a draw at Liverpool, to climb into the third Champions League qualification place.

"It was a big stage in our season and we have come out with flying colors," Kane said after scoring a league-leading 23rd goal. "We have good got momentum."

Next up is a trip to Juventus in the Champions League last 16.

It's a competition Arsenal is absent from this season and is struggling to seal a return. Arsene Wenger's side is stuck in sixth place and six points behind Liverpool in fourth place.

