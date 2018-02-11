Harry Kane header lifts Tottenham to vital win over rivals Arsenal

Source:Associated Press
With a north London derby victory, Tottenham emerged from one of their most taxing runs in the English Premier League unbeaten and with its top-four pursuit reinvigorated.
Only a second-half header from Harry Kane separated Tottenham from Arsenal.
But the 1-0 scoreline did not reflect the chasm in attacking quality on the pitch with Tottenham in complete control at Wembley Stadium in front of a Premier League record crowd of 83,222.
Tottenham has collected seven points from a possible nine, following victory over Manchester United and a draw at Liverpool, to climb into the third Champions League qualification place.
"It was a big stage in our season and we have come out with flying colors," Kane said after scoring a league-leading 23rd goal. "We have good got momentum."
Next up is a trip to Juventus in the Champions League last 16.
It's a competition Arsenal is absent from this season and is struggling to seal a return. Arsene Wenger's side is stuck in sixth place and six points behind Liverpool in fourth place.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport