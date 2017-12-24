 

Harry Kane hat-trick seals Spurs' win over Burnley

The striker's triple sealed the 3-0 win away to the Clarets.
02:13
1
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

00:29
2
The Wellington star plundered 102 from 46 balls at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Ball smacked into petrol station during Luke Ronchi's rapid century in T20 against Auckland

02:14
3
The Thunder scored their fourth win in a row against Utah today.

'I’m not giving my teammates anything' – Steven Adams prepares for NBA Christmas

01:34
4
The two-time Grand Slam champion will miss next week's tournament due to a custody battle.

ASB Classic rocked by drawcard Victoria Azarenka's withdrawal who 'desperately wanted to be playing'

00:30
5
The Kiwi star stood his ground against Donovan Mitchell in the 103-89 win.

Utah shooting guard squares up to Steven Adams as OKC beat Jazz

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.


 
Top
