Harry Kane breaks Premier League record with hat-trick performance in Tottenham's big win over Southampton

SKY

Kane set the EPL record for goals in a calendar year, raising his total to 39 in the 5-2 win.
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

Hamilton apologised later for the video which he took down from his social media accounts.

Watch: 'Boys don't wear princess dresses!' Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton slammed for mocking nephew's Christmas outfit

Adams, with a an ugly sweater to boot, added another double-double performance to his resume in the 112-107 win.

Watch: 'It's quite jolly, innit?' Festive Steven Adams reflects on OKC's Christmas Day win over Rockets

26th December 2017, Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia; Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, the crew of LDV Comanche (NSW) skippered by Jim Cooney make some adjustments as they pass through the Heads

Sydney-Hobart leader Comanche eyes record

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.


We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.


