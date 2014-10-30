Gypsy slur lands Melbourne City keeper with five match ban

Melbourne City A-League goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has been suspended for five matches after racially abusing Melbourne Victory's former Albania international Besart Berisha.

Besart Berisha of Melbourne Victory Source: Photosport

Bouzanis was heard on television microphones using the world "gypsy" when he verbally clashed with Berisha during the derby between City and Victory on Saturday.

At a hearing before Football Federation Australia's disciplinary committee today, Bouzanis attempted to have a charge of discriminatory language downgraded, saying he was unaware of the racial undertones of the word.