Greenacre, Buckingham confirmed as new Phoenix coaches

Interim duo of Chris Greenacre and Des Buckingham have been confirmed today as the new head coaches of the Wellington Phoenix for the rest of the current A-League season.

Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Wellington Phoenix chats to head physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Source: Photosport

Having been in charge of the side since Ernie Merrick's resignation on December 5, the pair boast an unbeaten record whilst in charge of the side, with one win and three draws from four games.

Due regulations from the Football Federation of Australia, Buckingham will take the role of head coach due to holding a Pro Licence, while Greenacre will be a co-coach.

Buckingham spoke of his optimism going further into the season.

"I still think this team is capable of making the top four which was our aim at the start of the season," he said in a media release.

"It is good that we have gone four games unbeaten, which I’ve been told hasn’t happened since February 2015, but we could have won all three with a bit of luck.



"We have been handed a fantastic challenge and have been fortunate to have worked with Ernie Merrick who upskilled us and exposed us to a lot of stuff that wouldn’t have happened with other coaches at other clubs."

Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison said that the pair have the full backing of both the club and the board.