Graphic warning: Players and fans visibly distressed after Everton player suffers sickening leg injury

Everton midfielder André Gomes' serious injury and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's tears overshadowed their teams' 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Son was inconsolable after being sent off following his late challenge on the Portuguese midfielder, who received treatment on the field for an ankle injury before being stretchered off.

Both teams appeared distraught at the extent of the injury, seemingly caused by an awkward landing following Son's challenge.

Referee Martin Atkinson gave Son the red card after initially showing yellow, and Son left the pitch in tears.

"He's disappointed, he's in tears," Tottenham scorer Dele Alli told Sky Sports. "It's not his fault. He can hardly pick his head up, he's crying that much."

Everton substitute Cenk Tosun scored deep in injury time to salvage the draw for the home side.

Son had earlier capitalised on a mislaid pass from Everton defender Alex Iwobi to slide in Alli, who surged past a defender before opening the scoring in the 63rd.

Everton might have had a penalty after Alli appeared to handle the ball in the 70th, but a lengthy VAR check allowed play to continue.

The home side pushed for the equalizer after Son's sending off and it duly came in the 97th minute, when Tosun headed in from close range after Lucas Digne crossed.

"Unfortunately we switched off for a split second and they scored. We send our best wishes to (Gomes)," Alli said.