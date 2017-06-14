Graphic warning: Norwegian goalie snaps opposition striker's leg with terrible tackle

A Norwegian goalkeeper was left grimacing in horror as a referee tried to red card him after his devastating slide tackle went wrong, resulting in his target breaking his leg.

Kenneth Udjus, who plays for Norwegian Second Division team Asker, attempted to shut down KFUM's Yassin Rfiffi after a ball was played in for him into the in-goal area.

With Asker leading 3-2 at the time, Udjus came sprinting in to stop Rfiffi with a slide tackle to remove any chance of a play on the goal, but the tackle went horrible wrong as he took out the striker and left him paralised in pain lying on the floor.

KFUM later revealed he ha suffered two fractures in his right fibula.

"It's as bad as it gets," the goalkeeper said. "It was painful to watch. I have not seen the video of the incident, but it was a shock. I’m very, very sorry now.

"Of course I had no bad intentions," he added. "I have been too late in duels on trainings and games countless times, but it has never gone wrong before. He stood with his foot on the ground and I did everything wrong with the timing, and the outcome was just sad."

KFUM has accepted his apology, saying they agree that the incident was a fluke accident.

"Udjus immediately apologized and was very upset afterwards and we accept it," said KFUM CEO Thor-Erik Stenberg. "These are such things can happen in football."

Rfiffi's injury requires surgery and he is expected to be out several months.