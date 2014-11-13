 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


'It was a good test for us' - All Whites eager to bounce back from Northern Ireland defeat

share

Source:

NZN

The All Whites have an eye on the bigger picture as they prepare for a meeting with Irish club opposition as part of their build-up to the Confederations Cup.

Chris Wood in action for the All Whites

Source: Photosport

Fresh from a 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland in Belfast, coach Anthony Hudson and his players take on Cabinteely in Dublin on Wednesday (NZT).

The fixture comes before New Zealand's final hit-out, against Belarus in Minsk, before they begin their Confederations Cup campaign against hosts Russia in St Petersburg.

Hudson says one aim against Cabinteely, who are in the second-tier of Irish football, would be try to give game time to those players who sat out against Northern Ireland.

He also says the All Whites are in the middle of what could be classed a mini pre-season camp.

"One of the things that was highlighted to us in the game against Northern Ireland is that we need to be a little bit further ahead, so that's the focus," he said.

As a result, there wouldn't be the usual tapering off in preparations against Cabinteely.

"We're going to be training very hard all the way through," Hudson said.

"Tomorrow's training is going to be tough. We will probably train the day of the game as well . The objective is to make sure we're physically and tactically ready for Belarus and then Russia."

Hudson was heartened by the performance against Northern Island, who have a core of English Premier League players in their ranks.

They went behind to Liam Boyce's solo effort in the sixth minute, but had chances to equalise.

"For a first game in a long time together it was a good test for us," Hudson said.

"I thought we responded to going a goal down really well. We grew into the game."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

01:07
2
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
3
Several of the Blues squad had to hold in tears of laughter after these hilarious name pronunciations.

Watch: Blues boys including SBW get the giggles as players named to take on Lions butchered at announcement

00:30
4
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

Watch: 'We're gonna have to retire' - BAR withdraw from first America's Cup semi after mechanical fault ruins chances of catching Team NZ

02:07
5
The first five will make just his second Blues' appearance at Eden Park on Wednesday.

'He takes everything in his stride' – Blues name 20-year old Stephen Perofeta to take on Lions

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ