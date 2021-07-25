Goalkeeping errors cost OlyWhites dearly in Honduras defeat

A series of calamities by OlyWhites goalkeeper Michael Woud has cost his side valuable points, as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat to Honduras.

Honduras celebrate scoring their winning goal against the OlyWhites. Source: Associated Press

The OlyWhites were in control of the game for the most part, albeit with a few nervous moments in defence, as they sought their second win of the tournament - and in their Olympic history - after their opening match victory over South Korea.

While New Zealand looked the better side, a wonderstrike from OlyWhites fullback Liberato Cacace in the 10th minute came out of nowhere.

A poor corner towards the near post was cleared easily, bouncing out of the box as Honduras looked to break away.

But before they could do so, a lingering Cacace lined up a half-volley on his left foot, firing it into the top right of the net from around 30 yards out, and making a strong case for goal of the tournament.

However, not everything went perfectly for New Zealand.

Prior to Cacace's goal, skipper Winston Reid limped off with an injury and may be in doubt for the rest of the tournament.

His absence was sorely missed as Honduras equalised late in the first half, Luis Palma heading powerfully to beat goalkeeper Woud at the near post.

Things would go from bad to worse for the Kiwi goalkeeper.

After Chris Wood slotted home early in the second half to regain New Zealand's advantage, a pair of Woud errors gifted Honduras two further goals and the game.

The first came after his goal kick in the 77th minute was innocuously headed back towards him from a Honduran head, only for he and George Stanger to be caught staring at each other, allowing Juan Obregon to poke the ball past them and into the goal.

The winner came less than 10 minutes later, as Woud was left flailing after a tepid shot from the left side of the box by Rigoberto Rivas somehow got past him.

It could be a result that costs the OlyWhites chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds, with one group game left against Romania to come.