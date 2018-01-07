Goalkeeper wins year's supply of pizza after FA Cup shutout

Fleetwood Town's goalkeeper earned himself a year's supply of pizza, following his shot-stopping heroics in his side's 0-0 draw in the FA Cup against Leicester City overnight.

Chris Neal, the gloveman for the League One side, managed to keep a clean sheet against the Premier League side, earning himself a year's supply of free pizza from Papa John's - who sponsored the team for the match.

Speaking afterwards, Neal didn't have to think too hard about what he'd do with his winnings.

"Eat it!" he joked to Yahoo Sports.

"I'm guessing after games we'll probably fire into a few of them."

"It's an added bonus games like this bring, companies like to come to us."