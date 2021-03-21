Goalkeeper scores dramatic injury time equaliser with clinical finish

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono showed he could use more than just his hands, as he struck a 94th minute equaliser in a dramatic Spanish league match against Valladolid this morning.

The 29-year-old Moroccan had come up for a corner as his side desperately sought a last-gasp goal, and was on hand to cleanly curl a shot into the bottom left corner from the penalty spot with his left foot after Valladolid failed to clear.

He sprinted away in celebration, arms aloft, before quickly being embraced by his teammates.