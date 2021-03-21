TODAY |

Goalkeeper scores dramatic injury time equaliser with clinical finish

Source:  1 NEWS

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono showed he could use more than just his hands, as he struck a 94th minute equaliser in a dramatic Spanish league match against Valladolid this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono slotted home a 94th minute equaliser against Valladolid in La Liga. Source: SKY

The 29-year-old Moroccan had come up for a corner as his side desperately sought a last-gasp goal, and was on hand to cleanly curl a shot into the bottom left corner from the penalty spot with his left foot after Valladolid failed to clear.

He sprinted away in celebration, arms aloft, before quickly being embraced by his teammates.

Sevilla remain in fourth, a Champions League qualifying spot in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show
2
Goalkeeper scores dramatic injury time equaliser with clinical finish
3
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
4
NZ Olympic Committee disappointed overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
5
Thousands of rowers descend on Cambridge for roaring return of Maadi Cup
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Spurs' Erik Lamela scores remarkable 'rabona' goal before being sent off

Phoenix to mark a year playing away from home in A-League

UK plans to welcome back major sports crowds for first time

All Whites star Marco Rojas likely out for rest of A-League season with broken leg