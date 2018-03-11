 

Goalkeeper gaffe seals Phoenix hammering by Western Sydney

Defender Brendan Hamill's first A-League double has kept Western Sydney Wanderers on on track for the finals.

A tumultuous week for the Nix got even worse with a 4-1 loss to the Wanderers.
Hamill broke a 1-1 halftime stalemate, scoring from two corners, as the Wanderers shored up sixth spot with a 4-1 home win over bottom-of-the-table Wellington Phoenix at Spotless Stadium last night.

Chris IkonimidIs added a fourth goal near the end as the Phoenix, who parted company with coach Darije Kalezic during the week, conceded four for the third time in Sydney this season.

Hamill headed home a 68th-minute corner from substitute Alvaro Cejudo and ten minutes later tapped home a Mark Bridge flick from another Cejudo setpiece.

Each side scored in a frantic two-minute period late in the first half.

Brendon Santalab, who was starting in place of injured top scorer Oriel Riera, tapped in from close range following a fine run by Mark Bridge.

But as in last week's home draw with Perth, the Wanderers had barely finished celebrating before they conceded an equaliser.

Youngster Sarpreet Singh lashed the ball home after a Roy Krishna shot was blocked.

Prior to the goals it was mid-season recruit Ikonimids who came closet to opening the scoring when his free kick thudded into a post.

Wellington could have hit the front early in the second half when Krishna forced a fine save from Vedran Janjetovic with a fierce drive.

Lively Ikonimids then had a close range shot saved by Tando Velaphi as the home team pressed for a winner and they dominated the final quarter, as Wellington fell away badly.

The first 25 minutes of the game were played in a subdued atmosphere with very little noise from the normally very vocal Wanderers supporters.

Their lingering dissatisfaction with the code's administrators was evident in a banner they held up for a few minutes in the first half, but they found their voice in the second.

