Goal controversially ruled out mars Champions League quarter-final clash

A late Phil Foden goal for Manchester City has secured a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, in a game marred by controversy.

Foden guided an angled shot home from close-range after Ilkay Guendogan turned Kevin De Bruyne's pass back to him in the 89th minute to secure a vital advantage for Premier League leaders City this morning.

The brilliant De Bruyne had also struck the first-half opener for City, after a mistake from Emre Can, but Marco Reus levelled six minutes from time on a neat pass from Erling Haaland.

Dortmund were left cursing the referee blowing for a foul too early when Bellingham robbed Ederson outside the box meaning VAR could not award the goal.

Ederson was trying to control a back pass on the edge of the penalty area but gave the ball away and Bellingham nipped in to score.

But Bellingham was penalized for fouling Ederson despite being kicked first and the whistle had already gone before the 17-year-old Englishman put the ball in the net.

Dortmund - fifth in the Bundesliga and in danger of missing the elite tournament next season - stayed alive but Foden gave City the Premier League leaders the advantage.

Meanwhile, a Vinicius Junior double lifted Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

In Madrid, a superb pass from Toni Kroos set up Vinicius to break the deadlock for Real against Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Marco Asensio doubled the lead before halftime and though Mohamed Salah cut the deficit, a second from Vinicius put Real in control.

Liverpool were poor enough for manager Jurgen Klopp to remove Naby Keita for Thiago in the 42nd minute and his anger would have eased straight after the break when Salah converted a shot deflected into his path.