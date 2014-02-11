 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Glen Moss parts ways with Phoenix to join former coach Merrick at Newcastle Jets

share

Source:

NZN

Ernie Merrick has made his first signing as Newcastle Jets coach, luring veteran goalkeeper Glen Moss from Wellington with a one-year A-League deal.

Goalkeeper Glen Moss will lead the All Whites against Japan next month.

Source: Photosport

Moss, 34, played under Merrick at the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory and will link up with the Jets after New Zealand's Confederations Cup campaign.

He made 140 A-League appearances for the Phoenix over seven seasons and was 2015-16 player of the season.

Phoenix general manager David Dome says Moss goes with their blessing.

"Glen has been a model professional, both as a Phoenix player and as an All White. He was between the sticks in our very first A-League game and will always have a very special place in the heart of many Phoenix fans."

Moss is the fifth player to sign for Newcastle from a rival A-League club, following Roy O'Donovan (Central Coast), Mario Shabow (Western Sydney), Kosta Petratos (Perth) and Joe Marston-medal winner Daniel Georgievski (Melbourne Victory).

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The crash happened 15 kilometres before the end of the ninth stage of the Giro D'Italia this morning.

Watch: 'And down we go!' Carnage on the Giro D'Italia after a police motorbike leaves strewn riders across the road

00:30
2
Santner dismantled the Irish batters, outwitting them with some spectacular spin bowling to finish with figures of 5-50 today in an ODI.

Watch: Mitchell Santner's spin masterclass dismantles Ireland to deny them a shock win over the Black Caps


3

NZ Rugby safely secure young Chiefs pair as a part of their future All Blacks plans

00:30
4
Tottenham scored twice from set pieces to secure a 2-1 win over United in this morning’s EPL action.

Watch: Harry Kane's ingenious strike with the outside of his boot against Man Utd sends Tottenham fans crazy

03:21
5
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.


03:21
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ