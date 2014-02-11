Glen Moss parts ways with Phoenix to join former coach Merrick at Newcastle Jets

Ernie Merrick has made his first signing as Newcastle Jets coach, luring veteran goalkeeper Glen Moss from Wellington with a one-year A-League deal.

Goalkeeper Glen Moss will lead the All Whites against Japan next month. Source: Photosport

Moss, 34, played under Merrick at the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory and will link up with the Jets after New Zealand's Confederations Cup campaign.

He made 140 A-League appearances for the Phoenix over seven seasons and was 2015-16 player of the season.

Phoenix general manager David Dome says Moss goes with their blessing.

"Glen has been a model professional, both as a Phoenix player and as an All White. He was between the sticks in our very first A-League game and will always have a very special place in the heart of many Phoenix fans."