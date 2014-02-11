Glen Moss parts ways with Phoenix to join former coach Merrick at Newcastle Jets

Source:NZN
Ernie Merrick has made his first signing as Newcastle Jets coach, luring veteran goalkeeper Glen Moss from Wellington with a one-year A-League deal.
Goalkeeper Glen Moss will lead the All Whites against Japan next month.
Source: Photosport
Moss, 34, played under Merrick at the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory and will link up with the Jets after New Zealand's Confederations Cup campaign.
He made 140 A-League appearances for the Phoenix over seven seasons and was 2015-16 player of the season.
Phoenix general manager David Dome says Moss goes with their blessing.
"Glen has been a model professional, both as a Phoenix player and as an All White. He was between the sticks in our very first A-League game and will always have a very special place in the heart of many Phoenix fans."
Moss is the fifth player to sign for Newcastle from a rival A-League club, following Roy O'Donovan (Central Coast), Mario Shabow (Western Sydney), Kosta Petratos (Perth) and Joe Marston-medal winner Daniel Georgievski (Melbourne Victory).
