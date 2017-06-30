Germany's Leon Goretzka punishes Mexico, scoring two sublime quick-fire goals in opening eight minutes

 

Leon Goretzka scored two quick-fire early goals today as Germany beat Mexico 4-1 to reach the Confederations Cup final.

Exploiting Mexico's defensive frailties, Joachim Loew's inexperienced squad was 2-0 up within 10 minutes.

Loew is using the squad to assess his pool of talent, and this one could end the tournament with more silverware for the world champions if they beat Chile on Monday in St. Petersburg.

All three German scorers in the southern Russian resort of Sochi were players making their tournament debuts.

After Goretzka netted in the 6th and 8th minutes, Timo Werner and Amin Younes scored in the second half.

Despite the convincing score line, Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was kept busy.

There were 25 shots on goal but he only conceded in the 89th minute when he was beaten by Marco Fabian's long-range swerving shot.

Mexico will now head to Moscow to play Portugal in the third-place match on Monday after paying the price for affording Germany too much space to cut through their ragged defence.

